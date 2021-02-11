Advertisement

Youth back to building a bike in Sturgis

5 high school students make up the team finishing up a motorcycle.
Bike build
Bike build
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After taking a nearly year-long break because of the COVID pandemic, area high school students are back working on the youth bike build.

5 high school students make up the team finishing up a motorcycle.

After the ride is done, it will be sold and all that money will be used for scholarships for the students.

From cosmetics to getting parts for the bike, the small group does it all and gains valuable expertise no matter the level of knowledge they came into the project with.

“It is awesome, even though the group is small they have a wide range of skills. There are some kids that have been wrenching their whole life and some don’t know what a wrench is. It is great to see them come together and teach each other different skills,” Emma Garvin, Executive Director Sturgis Motorcycle Museum, says

