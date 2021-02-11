Advertisement

Rep. Tom Emmer gets stuck upside down during virtual committee meeting

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rep. Tom Emmer was caught in a humorous technical glitch.

The Minnesota Republican’s face was stuck upside down on his monitor during a House Financial Services meeting.

When someone told him about his awkward positioning, Emmer said he didn’t know how to fix it.

Colleagues took friendly swipes at Emmer while the error was being addressed.

Rep. Maxine Waters went so far as to ask him if he was okay.

Emmer did manage to right his image eventually.

A similar glitch happened to a Texas attorney during a virtual court hearing.

He was unable to change his image from being a talking cat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested for one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of...
68-year-old Rapid City man arrested for allegedly starting 4 suspicious fires
The lawsuit was filed a few weeks after 54% of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A,...
Spearfish attorney reacts to Amendment A ruling
Graphic
Death of 2-year-old under investigation of Box Elder Police, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
Business owners in Philip, South Dakota are feeling the impact just weeks after President Joe...
Philip business owners ‘struggling to make ends meet’ after Keystone pipeline decision
Rapid City man caught in meth bust pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

Latest News

CDC officially recommends double masking
CDC officially recommends double masking
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Police beg for help, senators flee in Trump trial video
In this combination photo, Charisma Carpenter, from left, attends the 6th annual Thirst Gala on...
Film, TV maker Joss Whedon faces ‘Buffy’ actor abuse claims
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Brady-Brate trophy pass wows Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade