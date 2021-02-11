Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Tuscan Chicken Breasts

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a perfect Valentine’s Day entrée couples can make in the kitchen together!

And who doesn’t love Italian, right?

Start by taking 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts: season both sides with salt, pepper and 1 tsp oregano. Sauté in 2 tablespoons of olive oil on both sides until done. Remove to a plate and keep warm.

In the drippings in the pan, sauté 3 cloves of minced garlic for 30 seconds on medium high heat. The add a pint of grape or cherry tomatoes, halved. Cook until tomatoes begin to “burst.” Then add one quarter cup heavy cream and 3 cups of baby spinach Cook until spinach is wilted, then return breasts to the pan. Top with finely grated Parmesan cheese and cook until cheese melts.

Serve chicken with sauce, and lemon wedges.

