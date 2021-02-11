Cooking Beef with Eric - Meatballs with a Chocolate Tomato Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What??? Chocolate and tomato together? You bet! Here’s a super easy recipe for meatballs in a chocolate tomato sauce.

First, use some pre-made meatballs you can get in the freezer section of your grocery store. Thaw, then place in a slow cooker.

For the sauce, combine a quarter cup of melted dark chocolate chips (can do this in the microwave) with a 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes, and a half can of tomato paste. Add a teaspoon of sea or kosher salt.

Pour this sauce over the meatballs, stir to combine and cook in the slow cooker for 4 hours on low, or 2 hours on high, until meatballs are thoroughly coated in a the rich thick sauce.

These meatballs would best be served on mashed potatoes or riced cauliflower, or alone as a cocktail party snack.

