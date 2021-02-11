Advertisement

CDC warns against Mardi Gras parties

CDC shares its guidance for Mardi Gras parties this year.
CDC shares its guidance for Mardi Gras parties this year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – You may want to put brakes on letting the good times roll this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance for those planning to celebrate Mardi Gras.

The CDC suggests plenty of space for social distancing.

Also, hosts should require guests to wear appropriate masks, not just the festive ones.

This goes for both indoor and outdoor parties, but the CDC points out the outside is safer than the inside.

The safest way, the experts say, is to celebrate Mardi Gras virtually and with people who live with you.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man caught in meth bust pleads guilty to drug, gun charges
Rapid City residents react to marijuana bill delays
The lawsuit was filed a few weeks after 54% of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A,...
Spearfish attorney reacts to Amendment A ruling
Wyoming's coal communities strategize to transition with Biden's energy plans
Wyoming coal mine in Powder River Basin will stop operations
Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
Some pharmacies in South Dakota Walmarts to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible customers

Latest News

Bone-chilling cold makes snow-removal more difficult.
Rapid City road crews tackling snowy conditions
Black Hawk teenager to plea guilty for 2018 shooting death
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden says US is securing 600 million vaccine doses by July
South Dakota State Capitol
Gov. Noem defends ‘dark money’ push as privacy protection