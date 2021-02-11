Below Zero for Our Overnight Lows and Daytime Highs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Frigid weather is going to stick around through the weekend. The coldest air of this arctic outbreak gets here Thursday night and Friday. Our wind chill advisories will likely be upgraded to warnings in the very near future. We could see wind chills as low as -45°.

I mentioned yesterday that there are a few small disturbances that are accompanying the jet that is over us. So tonight we will watch some of that play out in the way of snow showers – they will be light in nature but when you couple this with the frigidly cold temperatures, it will make for a very wintery night.

The very cold northern flow that will start tonight and will continue through the first part of the weekend. A push of even colder air comes in Thursday night and Friday. At this time we are looking at below zero temperatures both night and day.

Snowfall will be relegated mostly to the southernmost counties. It will start off light in nature, and then pick up just a little into the early morning hours. There will be a break then it will pick up again Friday and Friday night.

Lows tonight in Rapid City -7° and a mostly cloudy Thursday with a high of -3° with late day snow possible.

