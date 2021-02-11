Advertisement

14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Thursday

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -South Dakota saw a spike in COVID-19 deaths Thursday as active cases rose for the first time in weeks.

The Department of Health reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 1,829.

South Dakota ranks around the middle of all states when it comes to per capita COVID-19 death rate over the past week, according to New York Times data. When factoring all coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began, the state has the 6th-highest death rate, tied with Connecticut.

Health officials reported 279 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing total known cases to 109,859. Active cases rose slightly amid a months-long decline, rising by 58 to 2,209. However, this number is still only a fraction of the active cases the state saw in November and December, when the number approached 20,000.

Current hospitalizations continued to fall, down five to 104. Officials say COVID-19 patients currently occupy 3.8% of hospital beds and 7.4% of ICU beds.

A total of 92,118 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 42,667 of those have received both vaccines required to maximize immunity. The state has administered a total of 134,780 doses.

