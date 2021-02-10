Advertisement

STM girls edge Stevens

Raiders earn 41-38 victory, Belle Fourche girls defeat RC Christian
By Vic Quick
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The St. Thomas More girls basketball team improved to 16-0 with a 41-38 victory over Stevens Tuesday night. The Belle Fourche girls basketball team defeated RC Christian. Plus three Stevens athletes sign with top colleges and the Mines women’s basketball team looks to build off a big win.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Death of 2-year-old under investigation of Box Elder Police, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested for one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of...
68-year-old Rapid City man arrested for allegedly starting 4 suspicious fires
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Business owners in Philip, South Dakota are feeling the impact just weeks after President Joe...
Philip business owners ‘struggling to make ends meet’ after Keystone pipeline decision

Latest News

2-9 stm basketball
STM girls edge Stevens
2-9 fish
Big Ol’ Fish-Abby Callison
2-9 fish
Big Ol' Fish-Abby Callison
The Hill City Rangers girls basketball team beat the Lakota Tech Tatanka 53 to 46. We take a...
Rangers get big win over Tatanka