STM girls edge Stevens
Raiders earn 41-38 victory, Belle Fourche girls defeat RC Christian
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The St. Thomas More girls basketball team improved to 16-0 with a 41-38 victory over Stevens Tuesday night. The Belle Fourche girls basketball team defeated RC Christian. Plus three Stevens athletes sign with top colleges and the Mines women’s basketball team looks to build off a big win.
