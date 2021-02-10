South Dakota reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, vaccination efforts expand

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 175 new COVID-19 cases as active cases in the state continue to decline.

The new cases bring the state total to 109,580, 105,614 of which are considered recovered. Active cases in the state have been declining. The state reported 2,151 cases as currently active, a decrease of 93 from Tuesday.

State health officials reported 11 new cases in Pennington County, five in Lawrence County, three in Meade County and one new case in Custer County.

Current hospitalizations remained at 109. In the state of South Dakota, there have been 6,397 total hospitalizations.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 13% of the population has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 40,491 South Dakotans have received both doses as of Wednesday.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 16 new deaths on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 1,815.

South Dakota’s allotment of COVID-19 vaccines increased slightly to 13,550 a week, a number that doesn’t include vaccinations through federal entities, according to Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health. Starting next week, people 70 and older in South Dakota will be eligible for vaccination. This week, the state eased into vaccinating those who were 75+ years old.

She also said that 13 retail pharmacies across the state will begin distributing vaccines, starting with a limited number of 2,600. They include Walmart stores, Hy-Vee and Lewis Drug pharmacies.

