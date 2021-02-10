Advertisement

Georgia prosecutor opens election criminal probe after Trump call

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor’s office confirmed Wednesday that it has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” the outcome of last year’s general election. Officials did not mention former President Donald Trump by name, but Trump has come under intense criticism for a call he made to the state’s top elections official last month.

Trump pressed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state. During the Jan. 2 phone call, Trump repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results, an assertion the secretary of state firmly rejected.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said. “Because we won the state.”

In letters to Raffensperger as well as the state’s governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis informs them that an investigation has been opened and that all records related to the administration of the election should be preserved, particularly those that may be evidence of attempts to influence the actions of people administering the election.

Willis spokesman Jeff DiSantis said he couldn’t name the subjects of the investigation, but said in an email that “the matters reported on over the last several weeks are the matters being investigated.” In her letters, Willis also remarks that officials “have no reason to believe that any Georgia official is a target of this investigation.”

The initiation of a criminal investigation comes just two days after Raffensperger’s office opened an administrative investigation into the call prompted by a third-party complaint that alleged Trump had violated Georgia law.

Investigators with the secretary of state’s office who look into such complaints typically present their findings to the state election board, which then decides how to proceed. If the board believes there’s evidence that a crime occurred, it could take action ranging from issuing a letter of reprimand to referring the case to Georgia’s attorney general or to a local district attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested for one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of...
68-year-old Rapid City man arrested for allegedly starting 4 suspicious fires
Graphic
Death of 2-year-old under investigation of Box Elder Police, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
Business owners in Philip, South Dakota are feeling the impact just weeks after President Joe...
Philip business owners ‘struggling to make ends meet’ after Keystone pipeline decision
The lawsuit was filed a few weeks after 54% of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A,...
Spearfish attorney reacts to Amendment A ruling
A South Dakota judge has tossed out a voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing...
South Dakota judge rejects amendment legalizing marijuana

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Once the federal student loan payment suspension lifts, a $0 payment still may be a necessity...
How to keep your student loan payment at $0
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots, poll says
Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of...
Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey