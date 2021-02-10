Advertisement

Rapid City pools to open this summer

The COVID-19 pandemic caused pools to stay closed last year, and the Parks & Rec Department is prepared to get the fun going again.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The frigid temperatures may have you thinking of warmer days spent at the pool. If you are, there’s reason to look forward to this summer.

The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that the city’s pools, parks, and other outdoor recreation areas will be open this summer. The COVID-19 pandemic caused pools to stay closed last year, and the Parks & Rec Department is prepared to get the fun going again.

Recreation specialist Emily Carstensen said that the city is prepared to have safety guidelines at the pools if needed.

”We could have sanitizing stations; we might possibly have the mask enforcement still in place as well,” Carstensen said. “So, I’m kind of crossing my fingers that it can be more of a normal feeling this summer.”

In order for the city to open the pools, they’re looking for people to fill lifeguard and other recreation positions.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online at www.rcgov.org.

