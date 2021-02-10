More South Dakota legislators test positive for COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - In the past week, the number of lawmakers with COVID-19 infections has doubled.

At least four people have confirmed they have coronavirus in the South Dakota Legislature, according to House Minority Leader Jamie Smith.

The Sioux Falls Democrat told KOTA Territory News that four members of the House have tested positive since session adjourned last Friday. Rep. Aaron Aylway (R-Harrisburg) confirmed he tested positive last week and Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) reported his positive test Monday.

He didn’t name which other representatives tested positive. However, Reps. Tamara St. John (R-Sisseton), Tim Reed (R-Brookings) and Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids) were not present on the House floor on Wednesday.

