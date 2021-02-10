Advertisement

More South Dakota legislators test positive for COVID-19

At least four South Dakota lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - In the past week, the number of lawmakers with COVID-19 infections has doubled.

At least four people have confirmed they have coronavirus in the South Dakota Legislature, according to House Minority Leader Jamie Smith.

The Sioux Falls Democrat told KOTA Territory News that four members of the House have tested positive since session adjourned last Friday. Rep. Aaron Aylway (R-Harrisburg) confirmed he tested positive last week and Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) reported his positive test Monday.

He didn’t name which other representatives tested positive. However, Reps. Tamara St. John (R-Sisseton), Tim Reed (R-Brookings) and Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids) were not present on the House floor on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested for one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of...
68-year-old Rapid City man arrested for allegedly starting 4 suspicious fires
The lawsuit was filed a few weeks after 54% of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A,...
Spearfish attorney reacts to Amendment A ruling
Graphic
Death of 2-year-old under investigation of Box Elder Police, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
Business owners in Philip, South Dakota are feeling the impact just weeks after President Joe...
Philip business owners ‘struggling to make ends meet’ after Keystone pipeline decision
A South Dakota judge has tossed out a voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing...
South Dakota judge rejects amendment legalizing marijuana

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Noem says SD has historic ongoing revenue surplus
Noem says SD has historic ongoing revenue surplus
Bill aims to set up health insurance for SD farmers, ranchers
Bill aims to set up health insurance for SD farmers, ranchers
SD legislators debate path forward on marijuana
SD legislators debate path forward on marijuana