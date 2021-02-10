Money Saving Tips and Tricks to get you through Winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With these frigid temperatures it’s important to know how to keep warm in a pinch and how to protect yourself in case of an emergency. Paula Vogelgesang, the writer of Pennywise, joins us in the studio for February’s money-saving tips.

We see kids and adults outside in the snow and it isn’t long before their hands are cold. If children and adults wear gloves, put some of those cheap plastic gloves over the fabric ones and the ‘wet’ can’t get through. When we wear mittens or gloves, the heat of our hands melts the snow and then they get really wet and cold. The plastic prevents the moisture from getting into the gloves. If the children wear mittens put the gloves on first and then the mittens.

Most people have a source for free wastebasket liners right in their own homes, that are usually just tossed. This source is the plastic bags that we get at the grocery store that usually sit around the house with no purpose. You can use these as liners for smaller trash cans and save money instead of buying some at the store.

Pennywise also has a tip for clogged drains. If your kitchen drain is getting sluggish you can give this ‘cheap cleaner’ a try that includes ingredients most people have at home. Start out with a 1/2 cup of baking soda dumped down the drain, followed by 1 full cup of vinegar over it and then run hot water down the drain for about three minutes. This is much better for your pipes than the harsh chemicals you buy at the store.

Paula has a life-saving hack for those needing a last-minute heater. All you need is a gallon can, toilet paper and rubbing alcohol. Start by taking the core out of a toilet paper roll, place the toilet paper roll in the gallon can, pour in an entire bottle of alcohol and then light it. Some have used it in a vehicle when stranded or at home when the power is off.

