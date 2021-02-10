Handmade Valentine’s Day Cards with Sunday and Jules

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sometimes finding the perfect card for your loved one at the card store is difficult. Sunday Miller and Jules Rector found a way to put a little extra love and care into gifting this Valentine’s by making homemade cards.

Creating the perfect card is easy and can even be a great craft to do with your child while saving you a trip to the stationery store. You can create your cards any way you’d like, but Jules and Sunday decided to go with some punny pop-up Valentine’s Day cards.

If there’s a cat lover in your life the instructions to recreate Sunday’s Purrrr-fect cat card are below.

What you need:

-Construction paper or printer paper

-Glue stick

-Markers or Colored Pencils

-Scissors

Instructions:

Start by drawing the parts of the cat first by drawing four circles on paper for the paws, a larger circle for the head and on a different color paper two smaller circles for the eyes.

Next draw two triangles for the ears, a small heart for the nose, three larger hearts for the body, a tail and various hearts for the background.

Then, cut all the pieces you drew and create a thought bubble.

Glue down the cats head, eyes, ears and nose. Then, glue the heart body with the four paws glued to look like the cat is holding the heart. If you fold the heart pieces you can layer them over each other to get the pop-up effect.

Once you have your cat pieces glued then glue down a thought bubble and write in a saying like, “You’re purrr-fect” or “I love you meowy much.”

You can get creative with making your cards so don’t be afraid to make it your own by adding glitter, stickers, or even include a picture of your loved one.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.