Great-grandmother fleeing gas station shootout crashes into Houston house

By KTRK Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A 78-year-old great-grandmother from Houston is recovering from bruises, swelling and an injured eye after surviving a wild crash prompted by a shootout.

The 78-year-old woman, who did not want to be identified given the violent nature of what she witnessed, is grateful to be alive. Around 6 p.m. Monday, she walked out of a Houston gas station and stumbled into a gun battle between two men.

“I was about to start my car and heard ‘pow, pow, pow, pow.’ And I said, ‘Jesus. Are those gunshots?’ Then, his arm was outstretched, and I saw the gun in his hand,” she said.

The great-grandmother tried driving away from the danger, fearful of the bullets, but she passed out and ended up crashing into a house across the street.

“I looked and saw the TV, and I said, ‘Oh, Jesus. Where am I?’ I said, ‘I have run into somebody’s house.’ And maybe from me hitting my face, maybe that’s what brought me through. I can’t say... but I know that I was completely out,” she said.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the crash. The great-grandmother suffered bruises, swelling and an injury to her eye but is expected to make a full recovery.

“God is good. He is really good, and he took care of me. And most importantly, he took care of those people in that house,” the woman said.

Police say 52-year-old Mark Jefferson was involved in the shootout. He was parked inside his vehicle at the gas station when another man parked next to him. A discussion between the two ended with shots being fired.

Jefferson is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the stomach and arm. Police are searching for the other man, who fled the scene in a black Chrysler 300.

The great-grandmother says she wants the suspect to turn himself in to police.

“I would say to him that if he believes there’s a God, he needs to go and turn himself in,” she said.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults and Family Violence Division or Crime Stoppers.

