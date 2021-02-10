Advertisement

Daylight Savings Time bill fails in state legislature

The move would have ended setting back clocks in November, allowing for more hours of daylight...
The move would have ended setting back clocks in November, allowing for more hours of daylight year-round.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that would have effectively ended time changes in South Dakota was tabled Wednesday by the House State Affairs Committee.

H.B. 1214 would have made daylight savings time permanent in the state once the federal government allowed it. The move would have ended setting back clocks in November, allowing for more hours of daylight year-round. Some farmers and ranchers have advocated for this saying more daylight provides a longer workday for the agriculture industry.

President of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association Eric Jennings says while it would help the industry, working cattle isn’t entirely dependent on the time of day.

”When you’re waiting for a cow to walk through a gate, it really doesn’t matter if she does it now, 20 minutes from now, or an hour from now, it doesn’t really matter what the clock says. That’s one of the fortunate things about agriculture.”

The idea of making daylight savings time permanent has come up several times in the legislature in recent years and has failed every time.

