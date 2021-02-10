Advertisement

Cornerstone Rescue Mission welcomes those struggling with homelessness during winter months

By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City officials are urging people to be on the lookout for those struggling with the bitterly cold conditions.

People are encouraged to contact the police department if they see anyone in danger with our frigid, sub-zero temperatures. Homeless shelters across the area often see an influx of people seeking someplace warm when temperatures drop. Cornerstone Rescue Mission executive director Lysa Allison says cornerstone facilities are prepared for that influx.

”We would just ask that anyone who wants to come in and be sheltered to please come in. Law enforcement is out there diligently looking for people. So, our doors are open, and we don’t want anyone freezing to death, nobody does.”

Clothing is allowed on the downtown presidential statues through the middle of March. Anyone needing an extra hat or scarf is welcome to take one, and those with extra winter clothing are encouraged to leave some.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Death of 2-year-old under investigation of Box Elder Police, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Police cordoned off Milwaukee and Jackson Streets while investigating the circumstances behind...
DCI: shots fired by RCPD officer at teenager ‘justified’
Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested for one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of...
68-year-old Rapid City man arrested for allegedly starting 4 suspicious fires

Latest News

The lawsuit was filed a few weeks after 54% of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A,...
Spearfish attorney reacts to Amendment A ruling
During the 2018/2019 flu season, 43 South Dakotans died, and hundreds were hospitalized but the...
South Dakota flu-related deaths hit new low this season
RCPD officer justified in shooting armed teen
RCPD officer justified in shooting armed teen
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps