Chalk artist brings coffee and color to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City-based artist is proving art and breakfast go hand-in-hand by bringing colorful drawings to a coffee shop near you.

Dan Lutz, a multimedia artist, is creating vivid chalk drawings at Einstein Bros. Bagels and Coffee shop on Mount Rushmore Road.

Every few weeks, Lutz illustrates pop culture figures using a few sticks of chalk on his chalkboard medium.

Most of his drawings depict pop culture figures with a bagel and coffee twist. Some of his drawings include The Mandalorian’s “Baby Yoda” holding a large cup of coffee and Senator Bernie Sanders in his internet-famous Inauguration Day mittens clutching a cup of Joe next to the “This Is Fine Dog.”

Lutz creates a new image every few weeks at the bagel shop. If you’d like to see more of his artwork, you can find more on his Instagram page.

