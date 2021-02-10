Advertisement

Chalk artist brings coffee and color to Rapid City

Dan Lutz of Rapid City draws the "dark side" and "light side" around Baby Yoda from "The...
Dan Lutz of Rapid City draws the "dark side" and "light side" around Baby Yoda from "The Mandalorian" as the pop culture character holds a cup of Joe on Feb. 10, 2021. The multimedia artist uses chalk to illustrate pop culture characters and classical art.(Dominik Dausch)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City-based artist is proving art and breakfast go hand-in-hand by bringing colorful drawings to a coffee shop near you.

Dan Lutz, a multimedia artist, is creating vivid chalk drawings at Einstein Bros. Bagels and Coffee shop on Mount Rushmore Road.

Every few weeks, Lutz illustrates pop culture figures using a few sticks of chalk on his chalkboard medium.

Most of his drawings depict pop culture figures with a bagel and coffee twist. Some of his drawings include The Mandalorian’s “Baby Yoda” holding a large cup of coffee and Senator Bernie Sanders in his internet-famous Inauguration Day mittens clutching a cup of Joe next to the “This Is Fine Dog.”

Lutz creates a new image every few weeks at the bagel shop. If you’d like to see more of his artwork, you can find more on his Instagram page.

