Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of...
Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLANDS, N.J. (AP) — Rocker Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge for an incident in New Jersey in November.

A spokesperson for the National Parks Service confirmed Wednesday that Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coastline.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process.

A message was left with Springsteen’s publicist.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested for one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of...
68-year-old Rapid City man arrested for allegedly starting 4 suspicious fires
Graphic
Death of 2-year-old under investigation of Box Elder Police, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
Business owners in Philip, South Dakota are feeling the impact just weeks after President Joe...
Philip business owners ‘struggling to make ends meet’ after Keystone pipeline decision
The lawsuit was filed a few weeks after 54% of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A,...
Spearfish attorney reacts to Amendment A ruling
A South Dakota judge has tossed out a voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing...
South Dakota judge rejects amendment legalizing marijuana

Latest News

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
Georgia prosecutor opens election criminal probe after Trump call
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Once the federal student loan payment suspension lifts, a $0 payment still may be a necessity...
How to keep your student loan payment at $0
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots, poll says