Below Zero Highs for the Black Hills Region This Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just when we thought there is no way to get any colder, Mother Nature said “Wanna bet? Hold my chamomile...” The lady is not playing around.

The Wind Chill Advisory has now been extended all the way through the rest of this week into next Monday morning. Wind chills will be in the -25° range for the whole viewing area.

Earlier today our radar had a handful of flurries in the northern hills, but they will be short-lived and gone across the entire region by morning. We are not expecting any major accumulations. However changes in our snow totals are coming our way by Thursday and into Friday. Right now I am thinking that many of us could see at least another 3″ of snow by the weekend. But exactly where and exactly how much is still in flux. We will keep you posted over the next few days.

Other than that we are not expecting very many changes from what we have already seen except that it will get colder. The very large, deep and therefore very potent upper level trough will not leave the Black Hills region this week and most of next.

For the next week we will have lows at and well-below zero, and highs in the single digits or below zero. Overnight in Rapid City expect -7° under a partly cloudy sky and tomorrow a partly to mostly cloudy sky and 5°.

