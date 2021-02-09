Advertisement

UK’s Princess Eugenie gives birth to 1st child, a baby boy

Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, are ‘delighted with the news’
Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank,...
Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, married in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.(Source: The Royal Family/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son at London’s Portland Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Eugenie, 30, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. The princess’ baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her and Brooksbank’s first child and the queen’s ninth great-grandchild.

The child is the 11th in line to the throne.

The new parents uploaded to Instagram a black and white image of their hands cradling their infant’s tiny fingers.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the palace said in a statement.

The statement said Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were “delighted with the news.”

Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Eugenie was born at the private Portland Hospital herself, as was her sister, Princess Beatrice. More recently, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to her son, Archie, at the hospital in May 2019.

