South Dakota judge rejects amendment legalizing marijuana

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota judge has tossed out a voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana. Voters approved the amendment in November despite opposition from Gov. Kristi Noem. Noem’s administration supported a legal challenge from two law enforcement officers who argued that the amendment was technically flawed. Marijuana supporters argued the lawsuit was an effort to overturn the will of the people. The decision came Monday. Lawyers expect an appeal to the state Supreme Court. Possession of small amounts of marijuana had been set to become legal on July 1.

