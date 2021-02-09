Advertisement

South Dakota Democratic Party in search of new Executive Director

Pamela Cole, courtesy SDDP
Pamela Cole, courtesy SDDP (KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pam Cole, the Executive Director of the South Dakota Democratic Party will leave her position at the end of February.

The South Dakota Democratic Party announced Cole’s resignation Monday night.

“Pam joined us at a time when we needed someone committed to helping us rebuild from scratch the day-to-day operations of the party,” said party Chair Randy Seiler. “We’re thankful for her hard work and tenacity as she organized, put in place procedures, and hired and trained new staff. We wish Pam all the best and welcome her continued involvement in the party.”

Cole says she is resigning from the position for personal reasons. She previously served as a State Senator for District 7 from 2009 to 2011.

The Democratic Party says the search for a new executive director will begin immediately.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Graphic
Death of 2-year-old under investigation of Box Elder Police, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Police cordoned off Milwaukee and Jackson Streets while investigating the circumstances behind...
DCI: shots fired by RCPD officer at teenager ‘justified’
This parking lot in downtown Rapid City will be converted into mixed use facilities.
Downtown Rapid City parking lot to be converted into apartments, businesses, and hospitality

Latest News

from 2019
Bill restricting death penalty halted by South Dakota Senate
Gov. Noem talking at State of the State address.
Noem set to address South Dakota budget in Pierre
Even during the pandemic, children with life-threatening illnesses are still waiting for...
Make-A-Wish South Dakota still granting wishes during pandemic
South Dakota senate committee hears marijuana criminal reform bill