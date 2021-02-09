South Dakota Democratic Party in search of new Executive Director

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pam Cole, the Executive Director of the South Dakota Democratic Party will leave her position at the end of February.

The South Dakota Democratic Party announced Cole’s resignation Monday night.

“Pam joined us at a time when we needed someone committed to helping us rebuild from scratch the day-to-day operations of the party,” said party Chair Randy Seiler. “We’re thankful for her hard work and tenacity as she organized, put in place procedures, and hired and trained new staff. We wish Pam all the best and welcome her continued involvement in the party.”

Cole says she is resigning from the position for personal reasons. She previously served as a State Senator for District 7 from 2009 to 2011.

The Democratic Party says the search for a new executive director will begin immediately.

