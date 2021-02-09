Advertisement

Rapid City Regional Airport expands direct flight list this summer

Allegiant to offer new direct flights this summer.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Regional Airport will begin offering a daily direct flight to LA through Allegiant.

This isn’t the first time the airport has seen a direct flight to LA, but the last one they had was through United and canceled due to COVID-19.

That’s not the only flight they will be adding. During the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Allegiant will be offering a trial run of nine new direct flights to Rapid City from around the nation.

”We’ve been hoping that they would pick up on the rally. We visited with them about it a number of times and this is really exciting and I think they’re seeing the benefit. We’ve worked with our local tourism folks, the state tourism department to help put this all together,” says Toni Broom from The Rapid City Regional Airport.

The direct flight to LA will start June 4th and the trial flights will just be taking place just during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

