Concerns regarding Native American students were brought before the RCAS board Monday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that would have created four community-based schools to teach Native American language and culture died in the South Dakota Senate last week prompting the native community to ask the Rapid City Area School District to step in.

People went before the Rapid City school board Monday night to discuss their concerns with the district.

One parent stood before the board saying that a Lakota-based curriculum has been requested for years. She claims it took proposed legislation at the state level combined with the mass enrollment of youth seeking access to Lakota language and culture to prompt action from the district.

In addition to the educational aspects, many parents also expressed concern for their children’s safety.

”Over the past year my middle schooler has been declining pretty rapidly academically, she’s experiencing on and off quite a few bullying issues,” says RCAS parent Jenny Read.

During Monday night’s meeting, some parents blamed Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon’s testimony in Pierre as one reason the bill was defeated.

School board members agreed that Native American Students in the district face unique challenges. Members also claim they want to work with parents moving forward.

In that vein, a parent advisory committee is meeting Tuesday night with Simon to discuss a Lakota magnet school

“One of the things that I put for consideration for that task force to think about was self serve recommendation for an Oceti Skowin or Lakota emersion school,” says Simon.

Parents hope this magnet school addresses the educational disparities of indigenous children in the district. They want the school up and running as soon as possible.

