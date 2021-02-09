Advertisement

Noem set to address South Dakota budget in Pierre

Gov. Noem talking at State of the State address.
Gov. Noem talking at State of the State address.(Dakota News Now)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem is set to deliver a special address to the legislature regarding the state budget on Tuesday.

Noem took to Twitter Tuesday morning to drop hints about this afternoon’s budget speech to lawmakers and to promote her Facebook page. The Governor plans to brief lawmakers on the latest revenue projections during a special joint session of the state legislature today at 1 p.m. MST.

Noem’s Tweet says the state’s budget is in “good shape” because South Dakota “never shut down” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We must take this opportunity to save and invest for South Dakota’s future,” Noem said in a tweet after encouraging her audience to watch her speech on her Facebook page.

One thing you won’t hear today is the Governor answering questions about her budget ideas. Noem spokesperson Ian Fury says the Governor will not take questions following today’s remarks but does plan to participate in a press conference later this week.

The special Joint Session of the State Legislature is available online and will be carried through many South Dakota broadcasters.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Graphic
Death of 2-year-old under investigation of Box Elder Police, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Police cordoned off Milwaukee and Jackson Streets while investigating the circumstances behind...
DCI: shots fired by RCPD officer at teenager ‘justified’
This parking lot in downtown Rapid City will be converted into mixed use facilities.
Downtown Rapid City parking lot to be converted into apartments, businesses, and hospitality

Latest News

from 2019
Bill restricting death penalty halted by South Dakota Senate
Pamela Cole, courtesy SDDP
South Dakota Democratic Party in search of new Executive Director
Even during the pandemic, children with life-threatening illnesses are still waiting for...
Make-A-Wish South Dakota still granting wishes during pandemic
South Dakota senate committee hears marijuana criminal reform bill