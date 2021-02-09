Advertisement

Dangerously Cold This Entire Week

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued tonight through Tuesday at 11:00AM for the entire viewing area. Expect wind chills of -20° to -35°. Luckily, there aren’t any wind events on tap, but any breeze will take those temperatures down considerably.

Arctic air is setting up camp for the the whole week. Highs today were mainly in the single digits. There are several small disturbances that are slated to move into the area through Wednesday and these small waves that will bring chances of widespread light snow or flurries. We are not expecting a major dump of snow, only about an inch or two will end up adding to the totals that we already have.

Temperatures won’t change much over the next few days. There will be a steady “rinse and repeat” through mid-week. Models continue to show even colder air coming into the region by Thursday and Friday, but we will keep and eye on that for you. Expect single-digit highs during the daytime hours and -5° below to -15° (without the wind chill mind you) at night. The region could see some record breaking temperatures with highs only getting to below zero.

