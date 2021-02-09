Advertisement

Box elder PD along with Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 2-year-old

Once on scene officers reported bruising on the 2-year-old
Graphic
Graphic(MGN)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Officers were called on February 7 to a residence at 240 N. Ellsworth Road for reports of a child not breathing.

Once on scene officers reported bruising on the 2-year-old and additional investigators from the Box Elder Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office were called.

Monday, February 8, Precious Delacey Black Elk, 22, was arrested after an autopsy and interviews were completed and she charged with 1 count of 2nd-degree manslaughter and 1 count of Abuse or Cruelty to a minor under the age of 7.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call (605) 394-2151

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
The nationwide decline of big box stores is hitting the Black Hills one business at a time
This parking lot in downtown Rapid City will be converted into mixed use facilities.
Downtown Rapid City parking lot to be converted into apartments, businesses, and hospitality
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies

Latest News

The stock show saw sold-out events and large crowds.
62nd Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo wraps up feeling good about number of attendees
State Representative Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the...
2nd South Dakota lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 during 2021 session
Officer Tonya Sabin has a love for connecting with her community and wanted a way to build...
Police Be My Valentine, a holiday project by Box Elder Police Department
Two women from Rosebud died in a two-vehicle crash near Winner, the South Dakota Department of...
Two-vehicle crash kills Rosebud women near Winner