WATCH: Ellsworth AFB involved in thrilling Super Bowl flyover over stadium in Tampa

TAMPA, F.L. (KOTA) - The U.S. Air Force started Super Bowl LV with a roar as a rare trifecta flyover flew over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Three of the Air Force’s front-line bombers--a B-52 Stratofortress, a B1-B Lancer and the B-2 Spirit ‘stealth’ bomber--jetted over the stadium as Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan finished singing the Star Spangled Banner. Afterward, they all headed straight home.

A crew from Ellsworth AFB flew the B-1B Lancer over the Super Bowl. They were honored to take part in the big game.

“It’s an incredible honor,” U.S. Airforce Major Michael Webster told KOTA Territory News. “It’s the Super Bowl! You know, it’s millions and millions of viewers worldwide, so to be able to showcase our capabilities from an Ellsworth standpoint as far as getting the jets ready and all of the support agencies on base that it takes to get a jet launched, and then obviously from the aircrew’s perspective being able to be part of it and actually be over Raymond James for the Super Bowl, it’s an incredible honor.”

The aircrafts were greeted with applause and cheers from the crowd at the game, which was smaller than normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moments later, the Kansas City Chiefs took the field to defend their title against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

