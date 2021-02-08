Advertisement

WATCH: Ellsworth AFB involved in thrilling Super Bowl flyover over stadium in Tampa

By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, F.L. (KOTA) - The U.S. Air Force started Super Bowl LV with a roar as a rare trifecta flyover flew over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Three of the Air Force’s front-line bombers--a B-52 Stratofortress, a B1-B Lancer and the B-2 Spirit ‘stealth’ bomber--jetted over the stadium as Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan finished singing the Star Spangled Banner. Afterward, they all headed straight home.

A crew from Ellsworth AFB flew the B-1B Lancer over the Super Bowl. They were honored to take part in the big game.

“It’s an incredible honor,” U.S. Airforce Major Michael Webster told KOTA Territory News. “It’s the Super Bowl! You know, it’s millions and millions of viewers worldwide, so to be able to showcase our capabilities from an Ellsworth standpoint as far as getting the jets ready and all of the support agencies on base that it takes to get a jet launched, and then obviously from the aircrew’s perspective being able to be part of it and actually be over Raymond James for the Super Bowl, it’s an incredible honor.”

The aircrafts were greeted with applause and cheers from the crowd at the game, which was smaller than normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moments later, the Kansas City Chiefs took the field to defend their title against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
The nationwide decline of big box stores is hitting the Black Hills one business at a time
This parking lot in downtown Rapid City will be converted into mixed use facilities.
Downtown Rapid City parking lot to be converted into apartments, businesses, and hospitality
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
These new apartments will be on Degeest Street.
New apartments going up in the Elk Vale neighborhood
The Belle Fourche Broncs were down 41 to 22 at halftime, but came back to win 61 to 60.
Belle Fourche Broncs with the comeback of the year

Latest News

The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
Super Bowl LV flyover
Air Force Global Strike Command bombers perform the Super Bowl LV flyover at Raymond James...
Super Bowl LV Flyover
Love is in the air, and so is the smell of sugar cookies. Instead of baking cookies, this is a...
Make Sunday’s DIY Lip Scrub
So far this legislative session, none of the 12 bills Rep. Shawn Bordeaux (D-District 26A)...
Lawmakers kill bill to put requirements on tribal secretary