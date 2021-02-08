Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash kills Rosebud women near Winner

Two women from Rosebud died in a two-vehicle crash near Winner, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Monday.(KXII)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNER, S.D. (KOTA) - Two women from Rosebud died in a two-vehicle crash near Winner, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Monday.

The women died after a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado pickup failed to make a complete stop at the junction of South Dakota Highway 46. The southbound pickup collided with a 2017 KIA Forte, which was westbound on South Dakota Highway 44. Three people were riding in the KIA.

Krystie Clairmont, 29, was thrown from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the Winner hospital. She was not wearing a seat belt. Ina Fast Horse, 56, died Thursday in a Rapid City hospital. She was wearing a seat belt, according to Tony Mangan.

Drivers of both vehicles suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Winner hospital. Nathaniel Wood, 29, of Commerce City, CO, was driving the pickup and was wearing a seat belt. Arnold Jordan, 30, of Rosebud, was driving the KIA and was not wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending against both drivers. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

