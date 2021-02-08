Advertisement

Sheridan Cooks - The Chocolate Tree’s Valentine’s Day Treats

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nothing expresses love more than chocolate, right?

The Chocolate Tree in downtown Sheridan is your place for everything sweet for Valentine’s Day. Learn all about it in this edition of Sheridan Cooks.

The Chocolate Tree is located at 29 E. Loucks St. in downtown Sheridan. They can ship - for info. give Judy a call at (307)-672-6160.

