Advertisement

Texas GOP Rep. Wright, who battled health issues, dies at 67

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session...
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session during member-elect briefings and orientation on Capitol Hill in Washington. Wright, the Texas Republican who had battled health challenges over the past year including lung cancer treatment died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, more than two weeks after contracting COVID-19, his office said Monday, Feb. 8. He was 67.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, who had battled health challenges over the past year including lung cancer treatment, has died more than two weeks after contracting COVID-19, his office said Monday. He was 67.

Wright died Sunday, spokesman Matt Langston said. He said he did not know the cause of death, but the two-term congressman and his wife, Susan, had been admitted to a Dallas hospital in the previous two weeks after contracting COVID-19.

Wright announced in January that he had tested positive for the virus. He was also hospitalized last year over treatment for lung cancer complications.

“Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice,” his office said in a statement.

Wright is the first sitting member of Congress to die after contracting COVID-19. In December, an incoming Republican member of the U.S. House, Luke Letlow of Louisiana, died of complications related to the virus only days before the 41-year-old would have been sworn into office.

Wright had said he tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with an infected person. He had described his early symptoms as minor and said he would quarantine.

Langston said Wright was believed to have contracted the virus in Washington after he returned in early January for the swearing-in ceremony. Another Texas member of Congress, Republican U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, also announced that she had tested positive around that time.

Langston said Susan Wright had been discharged from the hospital before her husband’s death.

“He emulated the very best of America, and we were fortunate to have had the opportunity to call him a colleague and a friend,” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said.

Wright represented the 6th Congressional District in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He was first elected in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
The nationwide decline of big box stores is hitting the Black Hills one business at a time
This parking lot in downtown Rapid City will be converted into mixed use facilities.
Downtown Rapid City parking lot to be converted into apartments, businesses, and hospitality
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
These new apartments will be on Degeest Street.
New apartments going up in the Elk Vale neighborhood
The Belle Fourche Broncs were down 41 to 22 at halftime, but came back to win 61 to 60.
Belle Fourche Broncs with the comeback of the year

Latest News

Legislators were informed by email Sunday that Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward had tested...
South Dakota Legislature reports 1st case of the coronavirus
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the...
Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
Airlines begin blocking middle seats last year, during the height of the pandemic.
Delta will continue to block middle seats through April
The first case of the Denmark “Cluster Five” variant of COVID-19 has been identified in North...
New variants raise worry about COVID-19 virus reinfections