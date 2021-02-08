Advertisement

Millie Hughes-Fulford, trailblazing astronaut, dies at 75

Millie Hughes-Fulford was a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female...
Millie Hughes-Fulford was a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female payload specialist to fly in space for NASA.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Millie Hughes-Fulford, a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female payload specialist to fly in space for NASA, has died following a yearslong battle with cancer. She was 75.

In June 1991, Hughes-Fulford spent nine days in orbit on the shuttle Columbia. She conducted experiments on the effect of space travel on humans as part of the agency’s first mission dedicated to biomedical studies. She circled the Earth 146 times.

Upon her return, she established the Hughes-Fulford Laboratory at the San Francisco VA Healthcare System, which worked to understand the mechanisms that regulate cell growth in mammals.

