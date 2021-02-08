Make Sunday’s DIY Lip Scrub

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Love is in the air, and so is the smell of sugar cookies.

Instead of baking cookies, this is a homemade Sugar Cookie lip scrub that tastes and smells like sugar cookies but will nourish and exfoliate your lips instead.

What you need:

2 tablespoons cane sugar, 1/4 teaspoon raw honey, 1/2 teaspoon sweet almond oil, 1 teaspoon coconut oil, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and 1 oz jar with lid.

Instructions:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl starting with the oils.

2. Add the honey last to keep it from sticking to the teaspoon, I chose local South Dakota honey.

3. Stir ingredients until the mixture is a little clumpy.

4. Store the lip scrub in a 1 oz jar when finished.

To apply, use your finger to scoop out a small amount of scrub, and rub it on your lips in a circular motion to exfoliate.

When you’re done rinse with warm water for soft, irresistible lips this Valentine’s Day.

You can use this scrub daily if you have really dry lips but weekly is recommended.

