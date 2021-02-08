Advertisement

Lawmakers kill bill to put requirements on tribal secretary

So far this legislative session, none of the 12 bills Rep. Shawn Bordeaux (D-District 26A)...
So far this legislative session, none of the 12 bills Rep. Shawn Bordeaux (D-District 26A) introduced have won a committee&amp;rsquo;s approval. (KOTA TV) (KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - South Dakota Republican lawmakers on Wednesday dismissed a proposal to require Gov. Kristi Noem’s Secretary of Tribal Relations to report to a legislative committee that handles tribal issues.

The relationship between the governor’s office and lawmakers who focus on tribal issues has often become contentious, as they wrestled over last year’s State of the Tribes address and the governor’s handling of the pandemic.

Democrat Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, who chaired the committee last year, made the proposal to require Secretary Dave Flute to attend the committee meetings after he declined invitations last year. The bill also would have required Flute to make an annual report to the committee and would have created an advisory council representing the nine tribes.

“I’ve seen nothing but chaos from this department and it’s really frustrating,” Bordeaux said.

But Noem’s office defended Flute’s absence.

“Anyone who listens to the disrespectful way that certain committee members have treated Secretary Flute at past meetings will understand why this invitation was declined,” the governor’s spokesman Ian Fury said.

Republican lawmakers said they would prefer to see Noem’s administration and the committee find ways to communicate without intervention.

Republican Rep. Kevin Jensen said, “I have a hard time with legislating cooperation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
The nationwide decline of big box stores is hitting the Black Hills one business at a time
This parking lot in downtown Rapid City will be converted into mixed use facilities.
Downtown Rapid City parking lot to be converted into apartments, businesses, and hospitality
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
These new apartments will be on Degeest Street.
New apartments going up in the Elk Vale neighborhood
The Belle Fourche Broncs were down 41 to 22 at halftime, but came back to win 61 to 60.
Belle Fourche Broncs with the comeback of the year

Latest News

Love is in the air, and so is the smell of sugar cookies. Instead of baking cookies, this is a...
Make Sunday’s DIY Lip Scrub
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R, Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
Senators reject bill banning birth certificate sex changes
WAVI working to help domestic violence victims
WAVI working during the pandemic