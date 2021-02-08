Advertisement

Gov. Noem asks for $50 million to go toward needs-based scholarship endowment

Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem(South Dakota Government)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to put $50 million toward a need-based scholarship endowment cleared its first test in the Legislature on Monday.

South Dakota is the only state without a significant scholarship endowment for low-income students. Noem wants to create a $200 million fund by combining the state money with $150 million from private donors. Lawmakers have an extraordinary amount of one-time funds after the state used federal coronavirus relief funding to cover the state’s pandemic-related expenses.

The governor’s chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen, described the scholarship allotment as an “investment” that would benefit the state’s students long into the future.

Barry Dunn, the president of South Dakota State University, said the school has seen declines in students who rely on need-based federal grants as such grants have failed to keep up with tuition increases. He connected the drop-off to the declining rates of enrolment at state universities over the past decade.

The fund would generate about $8 million every year to be distributed to public universities, private colleges and tribal colleges.

A committee of senators unanimously recommended the bill’s passage after it was proposed by Republican legislative leaders.

Republican Sen. Casey Crabtree called the vote “the easiest decision we’ll make all year.”

Noem has said the scholarships would require recipients to work in the state for three years after graduation or be required to repay the money.

She has secured a $50 million donation from First Premier Bank and T. Denny Sanford, a South Dakota philanthropist. Sanford has committed to giving the state another $50 million, and her office is trying to the rest of the money.

House Majority Leader Kent Peterson said the endowment would be called the “Freedom Scholarship.”

“This scholarship will give some of the kids the freedom they would not have gotten if it weren’t for this,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
The nationwide decline of big box stores is hitting the Black Hills one business at a time
This parking lot in downtown Rapid City will be converted into mixed use facilities.
Downtown Rapid City parking lot to be converted into apartments, businesses, and hospitality
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
These new apartments will be on Degeest Street.
New apartments going up in the Elk Vale neighborhood
The Belle Fourche Broncs were down 41 to 22 at halftime, but came back to win 61 to 60.
Belle Fourche Broncs with the comeback of the year

Latest News

Active COVID-19 cases trend downward in South Dakota
Legislators were informed by email Sunday that Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward had tested...
South Dakota Legislature reports 1st case of the coronavirus
A B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., departs the base for a Super Bowl LV flyover...
WATCH: Ellsworth AFB involved in thrilling Super Bowl flyover over stadium in Tampa
The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
Super Bowl LV flyover