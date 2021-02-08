Advertisement

George Floyd’s uncle speaks to colleges about justice and equality

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology brought a familiar face to campus while teaching students about more than just math and English.

A few South Dakota Mines organizations hosted a virtual presentation, giving Selwyn Jones, George Floyd’s uncle, an opportunity to speak with people from his home state of South Dakota, discussing justice and equality while telling his nephew’s story.

”I think everybody needs to hear the story,” said Jones. “I think everybody needs to know that there is systemic racism and it’s every day. It isn’t something people take days off for.

Jones said presenting to colleges across the nation has given him an opportunity to address racism through his three main topics -- conversating, communicating, and educating.

