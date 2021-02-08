FBI increases reward for information on 2016 murder of South Dakota man

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has again increased its reward for information in the murder of a South Dakota man.

The Minneapolis Field Office of the FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 32-year-old Jessie Wallace Cook in Eagle Butte.

The FBI hopes new tips will lead to a suspect or suspects in the case. Cook was found on Oct. 29, 2016, unresponsive on the ground near the Eagle Butte water tower with severe facial injuries.

An autopsy determined blunt force trauma caused his death. Cook was a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office at (763) 569-8000.

