Advertisement

Extremely cold weather All Week Long!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Frigid arctic air will be firmly in place all week. Temperatures will be far below normal and there will be some snow flurries or light snow from time to time.

In fact, it might get even colder Thursday and Friday as the “mother lode” of arctic air swings south into the northern plains. We will likely stay below zero all day Friday.

It won’t be until next week before we see 32 degrees again!

With these extremely cold temperatures, limit your outdoor time as much as possible. Don’t forget the pets - bring them inside.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
The nationwide decline of big box stores is hitting the Black Hills one business at a time
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
This parking lot in downtown Rapid City will be converted into mixed use facilities.
Downtown Rapid City parking lot to be converted into apartments, businesses, and hospitality
These new apartments will be on Degeest Street.
New apartments going up in the Elk Vale neighborhood
The Belle Fourche Broncs were down 41 to 22 at halftime, but came back to win 61 to 60.
Belle Fourche Broncs with the comeback of the year

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Cold
Cold arctic air sticks around, more snow Wednesday night
Feels like
Arctic air stick around for at least this week
Snow Showers
More snow on the way Saturday night with below zero wind chills