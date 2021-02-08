Advertisement

Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps

Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps(Jerome Harvey)
By Anderley Penwell and Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters from across the Black Hills rushed to extinguish a home fully engulfed in flames.

At 4:35 a.m. Monday, regional fire departments responded to reports of a structure fire on Kimm Street in Rapid Valley.

According to Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey, crews found heavy smoke billowing from the basement of the home upon arrival. He adds flames nearing 20-feet in length could also be seen shooting out of windows.

Firefighters briefly entered to check if anyone was stuck inside before determining the home was vacant. The responders were pushed back by the intensity of the flames and attacked the fire from a distance over the course of several hours.

As of 8:00 a.m. Monday, firefighters knocked down the fire, but the home was completely destroyed. However, crews kept the fire from spreading to other homes. Remaining crews are mopping up any lingering embers in the area.

The SD state fire marshal and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the circumstances behind the fire.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
The nationwide decline of big box stores is hitting the Black Hills one business at a time
This parking lot in downtown Rapid City will be converted into mixed use facilities.
Downtown Rapid City parking lot to be converted into apartments, businesses, and hospitality
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
These new apartments will be on Degeest Street.
New apartments going up in the Elk Vale neighborhood
The Belle Fourche Broncs were down 41 to 22 at halftime, but came back to win 61 to 60.
Belle Fourche Broncs with the comeback of the year

Latest News

Love is in the air, and so is the smell of sugar cookies. Instead of baking cookies, this is a...
Make Sunday’s DIY Lip Scrub
So far this legislative session, none of the 12 bills Rep. Shawn Bordeaux (D-District 26A)...
Lawmakers kill bill to put requirements on tribal secretary
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R, Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
Senators reject bill banning birth certificate sex changes
WAVI working to help domestic violence victims
WAVI working during the pandemic