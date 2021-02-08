Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters from across the Black Hills rushed to extinguish a home fully engulfed in flames.

At 4:35 a.m. Monday, regional fire departments responded to reports of a structure fire on Kimm Street in Rapid Valley.

According to Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey, crews found heavy smoke billowing from the basement of the home upon arrival. He adds flames nearing 20-feet in length could also be seen shooting out of windows.

Firefighters briefly entered to check if anyone was stuck inside before determining the home was vacant. The responders were pushed back by the intensity of the flames and attacked the fire from a distance over the course of several hours.

As of 8:00 a.m. Monday, firefighters knocked down the fire, but the home was completely destroyed. However, crews kept the fire from spreading to other homes. Remaining crews are mopping up any lingering embers in the area.

The SD state fire marshal and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the circumstances behind the fire.

