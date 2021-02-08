Cold arctic air sticks around, more snow Wednesday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The cold arctic air that has spilled into the upper 48 will stick around for at least the next week with the coldest air moving in Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will stay in the single digits throughout the week, and Thursday and Friday could struggle to get above 0°F. Yes, 0°F. So, just a few reminders when it gets this cold, bring in your pets, dress properly with layers and covered skin, limit time outdoors during the coldest part of the day, and start your cars early to get them warmed up. Its always a good idea to keep blankets and extra clothing in your car.

A few flurries will be possible this evening, mainly for the southern plains. Light snow showers possible tomorrow afternoon for the northern plains. Tuesday looks dry, but cold, with single digits temperatures during the afternoon and below zero low temperatures at night. Wednesday brings another chance for snow later in the evening and for the first part Thursday morning. Bitterly and dangerously cold weather will persist through the week and into next weekend. Wind chills could be life-threatening in some areas if outside for long periods of time without proper clothing.

Be safe and stay warm! Have a fantastic week!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.