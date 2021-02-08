Advertisement

Cold arctic air sticks around, more snow Wednesday night

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The cold arctic air that has spilled into the upper 48 will stick around for at least the next week with the coldest air moving in Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will stay in the single digits throughout the week, and Thursday and Friday could struggle to get above 0°F. Yes, 0°F. So, just a few reminders when it gets this cold, bring in your pets, dress properly with layers and covered skin, limit time outdoors during the coldest part of the day, and start your cars early to get them warmed up. Its always a good idea to keep blankets and extra clothing in your car.

A few flurries will be possible this evening, mainly for the southern plains. Light snow showers possible tomorrow afternoon for the northern plains. Tuesday looks dry, but cold, with single digits temperatures during the afternoon and below zero low temperatures at night. Wednesday brings another chance for snow later in the evening and for the first part Thursday morning. Bitterly and dangerously cold weather will persist through the week and into next weekend. Wind chills could be life-threatening in some areas if outside for long periods of time without proper clothing.

Be safe and stay warm! Have a fantastic week!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
The nationwide decline of big box stores is hitting the Black Hills one business at a time
4,000 people attend the "Koe Wetzel" at the Central states fairgrounds
Sold out concert at the Central states fairgrounds
Kory Kapfenstein
Kory Kapfenstein pleads not guilty in abuse of one-month old
These new apartments will be on Degeest Street.
New apartments going up in the Elk Vale neighborhood
Rushmore Malls new store, a COVID-19 vaccination site.
Monument Health opens up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Rushmore Mall

Latest News

Feels like
Arctic air stick around for at least this week
Snow Showers
More snow on the way Saturday night with below zero wind chills
Wind Chills
More snow is on the way with below zero wind chills
Dangerous wind chills.
Snow and Dangerously Cold in the Black Hills this Weekend