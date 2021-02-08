Active COVID-19 cases trend downward in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Active cases are still on the decline in South Dakota as the State Department of Health reported 54 new coronavirus cases in the state on Monday. No new deaths were reported.

Seven of those new infections were in Pennington County, two in Meade County, one each in Custer County and Jackson County. The new cases bring South Dakota’s total to 109,283.

Active cases fell by eight to 2,308. South Dakota currently has the lowest number of active cases since late August.

There were no new deaths reported in South Dakota Monday. The state’s total remains at 1,809.

Current hospitalizations fell by one to 112. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 4.1% of hospital beds and 8.3% of ICU beds.

A total of 86,304 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 39,017 have received both doses. The state has administered a total of 125,321 vaccines.

