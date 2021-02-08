2nd South Dakota lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 during 2021 session

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Another South Dakota lawmaker has tested positive for coronavirus. As of Monday, two legislators have been infected by COVID-19 since the SD legislative session started.

Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) reported COVID-19 test came back positive on Monday.

He told KOTA Territory News that he had a dry throat throughout the day, which prompted him to get tested.

Over the weekend, Rep. Aaron Aylward (R-Harrisburg) tested positive for COVID-19. His infection marks the first reported case of COVID-19 in the Legislature this session.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch told the Associated Press that several lawmakers were staying away from the Capitol while they awaited testing results. Gosch declined to confirm that Aylward had tested positive but says that the member confirmed to have COVID-19 has minor symptoms.

The Legislature will hit the halfway mark of its nine-week session this week.

