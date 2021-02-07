Advertisement

Working Against Violence Inc. helping vaccinate clients

By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is currently in Phase 1D of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout. This includes high-risk residents in Congregate settings.

Working Against Violence Incorporated in Rapid City helps house and care for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The organization is now able to vaccinate some of its residents and staff. WAVI is working with the statewide Network against Family Violence and Sexual Assault and state health officials to ensure its clients are getting vaccine appointments.

Kristina Simmons, development director for WAVI, said that the organization wants to make the process of getting the vaccine as comfortable as possible for its residents.

“We’ve been helping get those appointments set up through Oyate Health and Monument Health, helping with travel to and from those appointments, and making sure that if they need another booster shot, that they’re going to be able to get that shot as well,” Simmons said.

Simmons said that because of the pandemic, many of their clients are staying at their facility longer than they normally would.

