Victims of domestic violence staying longer at shelters due to COVID-19

WAVI is working with the statewide Network against Family Violence and Sexual Assault and state health officials to ensure its clients are getting vaccine appointments.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cases of domestic violence are on the rise across the country, partially due to isolation caused by the COVID-19 virus. A Rapid City shelter has been caring for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Working Against Violence Incorporated has seen the impact the pandemic is having on victims. Kristina Simmons, development director for WAVI, said that while the number of clients has stayed close to the same as previous years, the time spent at the shelter by clients has gone up significantly.

She said that this allows for more time for victims to find resources and help outside of the shelter.

”We can get them started on a path toward healing, get them connected with community partners, and really help them get those tools in place so that when they are ready to move on to the next step, that they have a firm foundation to stand on.”

Simmons says in a normal year, clients stay in the shelter for about three weeks. She says now people are staying months at a time.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

