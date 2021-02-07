DoorDash expected to see more customers over Super Bowl weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Food delivery apps like DoorDash and Grubhub have picked up steam in the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Drivers also stay busy on celebratory weekends like the Super Bowl.

Cayla Daley has been a local DoorDash driver for two years, nearly as long as the delivery service has been available in Raid City. A lot has changed since then. Fifty-seven restaurants in the community use the food delivery app, with local drivers staying busy, as more people stay home.

Daley said that delivery services like DoorDash breathed new life into restaurants that were struggling at the beginning of the pandemic.

“A lot of the place wasn’t doing curbside pickup at the time, and this kind of gave restaurants that little jump that they needed to start doing online orders or curbside pickup, and then we just blew up,” Daley said.

Daley said that the initial jump has since calmed down, and they rely on busier weekends, like the Super Bowl, for more excitement.

She said that weekends like this can help drivers make extra in tips, but the bad weather during the winter months can make commutes a lot slower.

“People tip maybe a couple of bucks more if it’s snowing out or if it’s busy,” Daley said. People want to get their food first and faster. But, especially during weather like this, I average about the same because even though you’re tipping more, it’s taking longer for me to get around. So, really for us drivers, it doesn’t make that big of a difference.”

And to support businesses during the Super Bowl, DoorDash launched a new campaign, promoting shopping locally.

