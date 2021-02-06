Advertisement

Stock Show ranchers weigh in on ag industry in 2020

2021 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, in Rapid City, S.D.
2021 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, in Rapid City, S.D.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many businesses across the country have taken a massive hit because of the pandemic, but some ranchers at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo said the agriculture industry did relatively well in 2020.

Pro Earth Animal Health sells all-natural products that raise pH levels to help eliminate stress in the animals. The CEO said the current markets have shown some promise.

He said, overall, business was steady over the last year, but there was a slight downturn in sales of horse products.

“Overall, we stayed pretty steady in the cattle industry because people are still having to take care of their cattle, even though the markets aren’t that great,” said Matt Zancanella, CEO of Pro Earth Animal Health. “They’re having to still make the best product they can, and hope the markets will come back.”

Lane Tekrony, a CattlActive salesman for Pro Earth Animal Health, said the pandemic forced production plants to decrease outputs, so there were some issue getting rid of product.

He said he is trying to keep an open mind concerning the Biden administration’s potential impact on the agriculture industry.

“I don’t really know what to think for sure on the deal,” said Tekrony. “There’s no sense in being negative about it, we got to be positive about it. Yeah, it wasn’t the guy I was hoping would be in there, but I don’t think he’s going to get too carried away hopefully with us farmers.”

The 2021 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is in its penultimate day, with finals sales, shows, and rodeo events on Saturday.

