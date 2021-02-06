Advertisement

Snow and Dangerously Cold in the Black Hills this Weekend

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s hard to believe that on just Sunday we were wearing short sleeves and enjoying many of the great outdoor spaces the region has to offer. And less than a week later there are Winter Weather Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect for a few counties in region. And while it is cold now the dangerously cold weather is yet to come.

Very cold air pours into the Northern Plains for the weekend and next week. Highs will do their best to get to just the single digits most days and lows will fall to -5° to around -15° below at night the whole time.

Right now there is not a Wind Chill Advisory in place, but that could change, so be aware of that for dangerously low wind chills over the next week.

Through all of this cold air, this frigidly cold high pressure will actually give us deceptively sunny skies so there is a silver lining here. Kind of.

Highs over the weekend region-wide in the teens and upper single digits with overnight lows of -11° to -20°.

Please be safe this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire at Lead business left multiple vehicles destroyed on Wednesday night.
Homes evacuated as fire torches Lead auto shop
Crews from across the region, including the National Forest Service, are responding to the...
53 acres burned in wildfire near Custer
Although there are no hard restrictions, the Black Hills Stock Show does encourage masks, has...
Many people aren’t wearing masks to one of South Dakota’s largest events
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for...
EXCLUSIVE: KOTA Territory News sits down for one-on-one with Gov. Noem
A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
$3.5-million mobile home community opens in Rapid City

Latest News

Dangerously cold with snow.
Snow for Rapid City for the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
The Coldest Weather of the Season is On the Approach!
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Snow and Bitterly Cold in the Black Hills
Snow and Bitterly Cold in the Black Hills