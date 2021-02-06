Snow and Dangerously Cold in the Black Hills this Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s hard to believe that on just Sunday we were wearing short sleeves and enjoying many of the great outdoor spaces the region has to offer. And less than a week later there are Winter Weather Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect for a few counties in region. And while it is cold now the dangerously cold weather is yet to come.

Very cold air pours into the Northern Plains for the weekend and next week. Highs will do their best to get to just the single digits most days and lows will fall to -5° to around -15° below at night the whole time.

Right now there is not a Wind Chill Advisory in place, but that could change, so be aware of that for dangerously low wind chills over the next week.

Through all of this cold air, this frigidly cold high pressure will actually give us deceptively sunny skies so there is a silver lining here. Kind of.

Highs over the weekend region-wide in the teens and upper single digits with overnight lows of -11° to -20°.

Please be safe this weekend.

