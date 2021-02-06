Advertisement

New apartments going up in the Elk Vale neighborhood

These new apartments will be on Degeest Street.
These new apartments will be on Degeest Street.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lloyd Companies and The Club for Boys are teaming up on a new housing project in Rapid City.

The project is located in the Elk Vale neighborhood off of Degeest Street called Heartland Heights Apartment

When done, the project will offer 41 apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms and priced between 30 to 60 percent of the median income in Rapid City.

”We’re really targeting the community as a whole,” says Jake Quasney from Llyod Companies. “We have a workforce and you have housing issues that really inflict all of South Dakota when we have such low unemployment rates. So offering really good clean affordable places for people to live an want to live where they feel safe, their kids feel safe, that’s really important to us.”

Construction will begin this spring and people will be able to move in by the summer of 2022.

