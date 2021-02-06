Advertisement

More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KEYC) — An Iowa group said it rescued more than 40 dogs on a rural property during heavy snow this week.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.

The dogs were wet and cold, and are in need of various degrees for medical care, WHO-TV reported.

One of the group’s vehicles slid off the road on the way to the rescue and another had to be dug out of the snow. The rescue, which was expected to take 1.5 hours, lasted four hours, ARL said.

The rescuers said the dogs will need to be helped with a fear of humans, caused by their lives being spent in cages. It did not release any information about possible adoptions.

No information about the property or property owner was released.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KEYC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire at Lead business left multiple vehicles destroyed on Wednesday night.
Homes evacuated as fire torches Lead auto shop
Crews from across the region, including the National Forest Service, are responding to the...
53 acres burned in wildfire near Custer
Although there are no hard restrictions, the Black Hills Stock Show does encourage masks, has...
Many people aren’t wearing masks to one of South Dakota’s largest events
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for...
EXCLUSIVE: KOTA Territory News sits down for one-on-one with Gov. Noem
A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
$3.5-million mobile home community opens in Rapid City

Latest News

Kory Kapfenstein
Kory Kapfenstein pleads not guilty in abuse of one-month old
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle...
Biden says ‘erratic’ Trump shouldn’t get intel briefings
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
PHOTOS: More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Marengo during Thursday’s blizzard
More than 80,000 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and some...
Nearly 10% of vaccine recipients experience side-effects